Teen abducted in Florida found in North Carolina after traffic stop on I-95; Miami man faces charges

A Florida man is facing several charges including child abduction after a traffic stop on I-95 in Nash County, North Carolina.

According to the Nash County Sheriff's Office, the investigation started after Alejandro Hernandez Vazquez was stopped for a traffic violation on I-95 just after midnight on July 4.

While questioning Vazquez, deputies became suspicious and asked for consent to search his car. Vazquez granted consent and deputies learned the 16-year-old passenger had been reported missing out of Coral Springs, Florida.

Officers took custody of the teen girl and held her at the Wake County Juvenile Detention Center until her family was able to make the trip from Florida to pick her up.

Deputies said the family didn't know Vazquez and he didn't have permission to take her across state lines.

Officers also found illegal drugs including synthetic cannabinoids.

Alejandro Hernandez Vazquez (Photo: Nash County Sheriff's Office)

Vazquez is being held at the Wake County Detention Center with a bond set at $500,000 secured. His bond for the drug violations is $5,000 secured.

Crime Data: Check crime in your area via the ABC11 Neighborhood Safety and Crime Tracker

MI teen uses slingshot from bedroom window to save sister from alleged kidnapper, police say

Kayla Unbehaun found in North Carolina 6 years after abduction by mother, recognized from 'Unsolved Mysteries'