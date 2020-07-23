Health & Fitness

Florida mom battling COVID-19 in need of plasma donations after recently delivering twins

The family of a Florida mother is asking for plasma donations as she battles COVID-19 after delivering twins just last week.

Letty Alvarez, 28, is too sick to see her baby girls, who were born prematurely and remain in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Alvarez's sister says her symptoms started a couple weeks ago and now she's fighting for three.

Pregnant woman survives COVID-19 after given plasma from other survivor
EMBED More News Videos

Many pregnant woman around the world have expressed their anxieties on having to deliver during the pandemic.



"Obviously when they decided to have kids, twins was a surprise and then obviously having that during COVID was another surprise," said Leo Alvarez. "She's on oxygen. There could be chances that perhaps they may need to put her on a ventilator and stuff if she doesn't get plasma."

Alvarez needs plasma from someone who's recovered from COVID-19 and has AB or B blood type.

Her neighbors have launched a Facebook campaign to help the family, collecting gift cards and things like diapers, clothes and bottles for the infant twins.

Can pregnant women transmit coronavirus to their babies?
EMBED More News Videos

COVID-19 & PREGNANCY: Should pregnant women be concerned about passing coronavirus to their babies, and what can they do? SoCal medical expert shares his perspective.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfloridatwinscoronavirusblood plasmacovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: The Racial Divide: Inequity in Education
LATEST: NC pushes COVID-19 prevention resources for Hispanic community
Pres. Trump to visit Morrisville manufacturing facility next week
Coins hard to find? Retailers say blame the pandemic
In shift, Trump says some schools may need to delay opening
What is 'adultification' bias and how does it affect kids in class?
How Boys and Girls Clubs of Wake County is supporting online learning
Show More
What Harnett County schools will look like next year
25-year-old Fort Bragg paratrooper dies in Syria
No jail time for former Wake Forest coach for NYC punching death
Beer shortage? Blame change in consumption habits
Southwest tightens face mask rule, Delta steps up testing
More TOP STORIES News