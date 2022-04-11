Education

Florida teen earns $4M in scholarship money, gets accepted to 27 universities

EMBED <>More Videos

Florida teen earns $4M in scholarship money

PANAMA CITY, FL -- A Florida teenager applied to and was accepted into 27 colleges and universities.

"Its so crazy to think about that I applied to all these colleges and I got in," Jonathan Walker said.

Walker is as well rounded as they come. In addition to being extremely smart and dedicated to his studies, he's also a staple on the school's football team.

In his free time, he invented a device that helps people who are blind and/or deaf.

"I've always loved creating devices to help people, so I definitely want to further that."

Walker's 27 schools include Ivy League institutions like Yale and Harvard and then other big schools like the University of Pennsylvania.

All told, his scholarship offers total more than $4 million.

Walker said all of his success is directly contributable to his family.

"I really do look up to them because like they showed me what it's like to be passionate about something," Walker said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfloridascholarshipcollege
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
K-9 officer killed in shootout while tracking armed robbery suspect
Durham Public Schools to lift mask mandate
2 people killed in high-speed chase in Sampson County identified
Georgia airport reclaims its title as the world's busiest
Biden administration targets ghost guns, nominates ATF director
Study: How often you wash your dog's bowl can affect your health
Houston firefighter stolen at birth returns to birthplace Chile
Show More
Baby formula shortage: Stores ration sales as popular brands sold out
The search for the 2022 Gerber Baby is on
Black Farmers Market makes its return to Durham in a new location
Mariupol mayor says 10,000 civilians killed since invasion began
Multiple people sent to hospital after Go Raleigh Bus crash
More TOP STORIES News