Big Ed's opens in Garner this Thursday

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- That good ol' country cooking is coming to Garner this Thursday.A Raleigh favorite, Big Ed's restaurant, will be opening its next location in Garner.This will be the Triangle's third Big Ed's restaurant.Big Ed's will open its new location in Garner at Timber Crossings shopping center at 231 Timber Drive.The restaurant will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to Monday.