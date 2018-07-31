Big honor for Durham's The Lakewood Restaurant, days after sudden shutdown

A recently closed Durham restaurant is up for a prestigious award.Bon Appetit magazine named The Lakewood among its top 50 nominees for Best New Restaurants of 2018.The iconic foodie mag describes its list as "50 eclectic, inspiring, and very delicious nominees for America's best new restaurants."The Lakewood was the only Triangle restaurant to make the list and only the second North Carolina restaurant.James Beard-nominated chef Phoebe Lawless announced last week she was closing the Lakewood as well as her Scratch Bakery next door in the city's burgeoning Lakewood neighborhood.Lawless didn't give a reason for the closings.Bon Appetit will announce which of the 50 nominees earned a place on its "Hot 10" on August 14.