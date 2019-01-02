Blue Bell to give everyone the chance to try special Mardi Gras flavor

Blue Bell will share its special Mardi Gras flavor across the country for the first time ever.Since 2012, Blue Bell has sold the special Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream flavor in areas known for the celebration. But after a high demand last year, the ice cream company decided to share the taste with everyone.Mardi Gras King Cake flavor is made with a cinnamon cake flavored ice cream, tasty pastry pieces and a colorful cream cheese swirl with festive candy sprinkles.The special treat is actually a combination of two previous flavors--Mardi Gras (2004) and King Cake (2006)."We still receive requests for Mardi Gras and King Cake because our fans never forget a flavor," Carl Breed, corporate sales manager for Blue Bell, said. "But, you have the best of both worlds with our Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream."