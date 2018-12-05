FOOD & DRINK

Burger King trolls McDonald's with 'Whopper Detour' promotion

EMBED </>More Videos

For the next eight days, Burger King is basically giving away its iconic Whoppers for a penny. But there is a small catch: you have to help them troll their competition.

A new promotion from Burger King sounds too good to be true but it's not!

For eight days, the chain is basically giving away its iconic Whoppers for a penny.

But there is a small catch: you have to help them troll their competition.

In order to cash in on the one-cent sale, you have to pull into a McDonald's parking lot.

All customers have to do is stop within 600 feet of the golden arches, order a Whopper on Burger King's relaunched app, then follow along as it navigates to the closest Burger King.

The chain said the concept is simple, as long as you don't try to actually order a Whopper from McDonald's.

The promotion, dubbed the "Whopper Detour," is good until Dec. 12.

McDonald's has not yet commented on Burger King's ploy.
Related Topics:
foodburger kingmcdonald'sfoodbig talkers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme BOGO for $1 is back on Dec. 12
6 awesome cookie recipes for your holiday party
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
The Cheesecake Factory to give away 40,000 slices of cheesecake
You should only eat 6 fries at a time as proper portion, professor says
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Big Weather says wintry mix possible in Triangle this weekend
Raleigh Police seek suspect in home invasion, rape of 49-year-old woman
4 ways to spot a GoFundMe scam
LIVE: World bids farewell to President George HW Bush today
Man says he will prove he didn't kill Michael Jordan's father
National Day of Mourning: What you need to know
Baby's ashes stolen during burglary at Texas home
Mueller calls Michael Flynn's cooperation 'substantial,' recommends no jail time
Show More
Fayetteville group aims to tackle violence through community involvement
Search Warrants: 8 NC State students receive threatening emails
Thousands to get debt erased after collector crackdown in North Carolina
New bridge to Surf City expected to ease beach traffic
Kevin Hart named 2019 Oscars host
More News