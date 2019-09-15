food

Chef Ashley Christensen's Poole'side Pies opens in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Award-winning chef Ashley Christensen's Neapolitan-inspired pizza place is now open in Raleigh.

The new pizza joint is located at 428 S. McDowell Street right by Poole's Diner, Christensen's first Raleigh restaurant.

The chef won the top honor at the James Beard Foundation awards in May.

Christensen owns and operates several Raleigh restaurants as well as a cocktail bar and event space. As she built her business, she became a national leader in the industry pushing for change.

You can find more about Poole'side Pies here.
