Chick-fil-A apologizes after misleading email to customers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5590244" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A new study shows America's best-rated fast-food restaurant might not be doing too well in the 'fast' food department in comparison to its peers.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5480318" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fast food chains start Twitter beef over chicken sandwiches: as seen on 6abc Action News Mornings, August 20, 2019.

Popular chicken chain, Chick-Fil-A, may have confused hundreds of fans by sending out a misleading email.In an attempt to celebrate National Chicken Day, the store called for customers to order their chicken sandwich on Nov. 3, which happens to be on a Sunday this year.Since they are famous for being closed on Sunday, customers would not be able to indulge.Chick-Fil-A eventually corrected the error by sending another email apologizing for the confusion.Popular competitor, Popeyes poked fun at the company, saying they are always open, seven days a week.Popeye's even announced that their famous chicken sandwich would be back on that same Sunday.