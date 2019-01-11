FOOD & DRINK

Costco 27-pound bucket of mac and cheese sells out

EMBED </>More Videos

Costco selling 27-pound bucket of mac and cheese.

By
It's usually fried chicken that comes in a bucket, but this time it's mac and cheese.

A whole lot of it.

Costco is now selling a 27-pound bucket of mac and cheese with a 20-year shelf life.

People Magazine reports that inside the 6-gallon container are separate pouches of elbow pasta and cheddar cheese sauce. The combo makes a whopping 180 servings of the comfort food.

The tub sells for $89.99.

Because of the size and shelf life, Costco has listed the product under the Emergency Foods section of its website. It's currently out of stock. Last week, Costco also announced a 7-pound tub of Nutella as well.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodbizarrecostcofoodbigu.s. & worldNC
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
The 3 best spots to score bagels in Raleigh
Chick-fil-A dubs waffles fries most popular menu item
How FEMA meals meant for hurricane victims ended up on Craigslist
Here are Fayetteville's top 5 Thai spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
2 adults, 1 child found dead in Harnett County home
Woman and baby dead in murder, attempted suicide in Durham
New details emerge from chaotic night when Raleigh police officer was shot
Wake County home linked to three suspicious deaths in the last year
911 audio shows panic after woman in coma gave birth
Temperatures in central North Carolina are lower than average
Maintenance truck crashes into Raleigh-bound plane at Philadelphia airport
'Gun violence hurts everyone:' Raleigh police chief gives update on Officer Ainsworth
Show More
Federal workers protest in Raleigh as shutdown reaches 21 days
Wake County author's children's book to be read on International Space Station
2 Clayton police officers become school resource officers
Stamp price to increase on Jan. 27
Venomous Portuguese men-of-war wash up on NC beach
More News