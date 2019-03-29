Food & Drink

Caught on camera: DoorDash driver sips milkshake before delivering it to teen

EMBED <>More Videos

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: DoorDash driver sips drink before delivering food to customer

STOCKTON, Calif. (WTVD) -- A California family is warning others after they saw something disturbing on their home security camera: a DoorDash driver taking a sip of the milkshake they ordered.

Rajesh Malhotra told KTXL his 14-year-old son ordered a cookies and cream milkshake from Cold Stone, but he wasn't the only one who got to enjoy it.

"(I thought) 'Whoa, that's crazy,'' he said. "I mean, how can someone jeopardize the product like that, especially the food?"

The family didn't learn about the incident until the next day -- after Rishab had already finished the frozen treat.

"My dad told me to check out the video from last night, and once I checked it out I brushed five, six times," Rishab said. "I felt really disgusted."

The family said the incident has them thinking twice about using the delivery service again.

"We have trust between the company and the drivers," Rajesh said. "Once that trust is broken, we can't go back."

The family claims they have reached out to the company several times. Two weeks after the incident and they still haven't heard back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcaliforniatechnologydessertsice creamdelivery servicecalifornia
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Detective airlifted after being hit by truck on I-95 in Robeson Co.
Notorious Durham murder of pregnant mother is focus of ABC's 20/20
Teen gets 55 acceptance letters, $1.3 million in scholarships
Woman pleads guilty in animal cruelty deaths of 22 horses
Loud noises heard on Capital Boulevard were military training
Live: Triple murder trial of Jonathan Sander stretches into 5th day
This house in Durham is a whopping 11,000 square feet
Show More
Woman gets 2 to 8 years in prison in butt injection death
'Hate to show you this one:' Pollen count skyrockets
Man's $2 Babe Ruth card could fetch more than $4.5 million
Government-funded study says red wolves are distinct species
Pet zebra escapes Florida home, is fatally shot by its owner
More TOP STORIES News