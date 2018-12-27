FOOD & DRINK

Downtown Raleigh Wahlburgers closes after seven months

Great news, the day has finally come - the Wahlburgers in downtown Raleigh is officially open. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Downtown Raleigh's Wahlburgers restaurant is out of business after being open for only seven months.

The celebrity burger franchise, started by Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg in their hometown of Boston, opened next door to the ABC11 newsroom on Fayetteville Street in May.

The property manager told ABC11 they are changing the locks on the doors of Wahlburgers.

Last spring, Mark Wahlberg expressed enthusiasm about the Raleigh location.

"Our family is excited to open our first North Carolina restaurant in Raleigh, and we appreciate the opportunity to become part of the community," said Wahlberg.

Wahlburgers initially planned to open in early 2017, but construction was not finished until more than a year later. Early buzz surrounding the restaurant's first North Carolina location appeared to fade by the time the location finally opened.

ABC11 contacted the Carolina Burger Company, the franchisee, to learn more about the closing. We will update our reporting when we get a response.

Note: Video is from a previous story and will be updated
