Durham food truck gets national attention after serving Dwyane Wade

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham food truck is getting a lot of social media buzz after NBA star Dwyane Wade stopped by for some wings and a shrimp burger.
Our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer reported that Wade attended the Duke-Wake Forest game on Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor stadium and stopped by the Dankery food truck on his way to the RDU Airport.
The owner of the Dankery, Ian Burris, posted an Instagram photo with Wade in front of his truck.
"It was really cool to see a guy of that level tell me they respected my business," Burris told the N&O. "It's a boost for the city. Seeing a guy like Wade come through a little food truck is inspirational."
The N&O reported that Burris started his business two years ago by cooking in his parents' kitchen. Now he sets up his truck in a parking lot at 1007 W. Main St. in Durham.
Burris caters to a late-night crowd with wings, nuggets, shrimp burgers and fries from 8:00 p.m. - 3:00 a.m.
