Durham Rescue Mission Easter feast canceled due to severe weather

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Rescue Mission was planning on cooking up 700 pounds of BBQ for Friday's big Easter feast. However, the feast has been canceled due to severe weather.The Durham Rescue Mission made the decision to cancel the Annual Easter Community Dinner and Easter Basket Give-away due to the increased severe weather potential currently entering the area.In the 45 year history of the Rescue Mission, this is the first time any community event has been cancelled.The Rescue Mission was planning on serving up 80 gallons of baked beans as well as chili, cole slaw and hot dogs for kids.The organization says they are now planning an abbreviated event. The date of that event is still being decided on.The Rescue Mission is asking everyone to be safe through the severe weather on Friday.