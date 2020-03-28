Fayetteville food trucks serves law enforcement, first responders free meals amid COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville food truck made sure local law enforcement and first responders had free, warm meals this week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In light of the strict restrictions and closures for many businesses and restaurants, R-Burger food truck has been busier than ever.
Mary Russell, a co-owner of the food truck, says the take-out style nature of their business has allowed them to thrive.
"A busy day yesterday followed by a busy day today," Russell said.
Because Russell and her husband were able to, they decided to lend a helping hand to local men and women serving the community.
After learning that deputies and officers were having trouble finding places open during their overnight shifts, the couple decided to set up shop on late Wednesday evening.
From 10 p.m. to midnight, officers, deputies, EMS, and firefighters were treated to free burgers and fries.
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and Fayetteville Police Department highlighted the act of kindness on social media.
Lieutenant Shawn Strepay, with FPD, says it was a pleasant surprise for his colleagues.
"A lot of officers, even though they were not asking for payment or even gave you a total, they were leaving cash on the counter, at least a little bit to give them that thanks," Strepay said.
Strepay says a local pizza shop even stopped by on Thursday afternoon to provide a free meal to the officers at his station.
The Lieutenant says these good deeds attest to the spirit of the Fayetteville community.
"Really, we all have to keep each other safe and healthy. We interact with a lot of people: some voluntarily encounters, some not so voluntarily. But that's just the nature of the business and we're going to continue to be there," Strepay added.
The Russells are looking to make a late-night return in the near future to provide some more free meals.
