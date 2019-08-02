First look at Chef Scott Crawford's new French bistro in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Acclaimed chef Scott Crawford is putting the finishing touches on his new restaurant and he's giving ABC11 a look at what we'll see when he opens Jolie in the weeks ahead.Scott shared renderings of the small, 35-seat French bistro built around an open kitchen.The restaurant will also have a 25-seat pergola-covered rooftop for outdoor, year-round dining.It is located next to his Crawford and Son restaurant on Person Street.The inspiration for the restaurant came on a family trip to Paris. He named it after his daughter.Crawford said the menu focuses on the French classics and his modern interpretations."Classical French cooking was part of my foundation early in my career," Crawford told ABC11. "It's sort of like coming full circle."Crawford has hired Madison Tessener as the chef de cuisine at Jolie.She is returning to her hometown after working at well-known Charleston restaurants Fig, Husk, Charleston Grill, McCrady's and Chez Nous."We are so excited to welcome Madison into our Crawford Hospitality family. Madison's refined palate, classical training and inherent talent make her an excellent addition to our team, and the ideal chef de cuisine for Jolie," Crawford said.