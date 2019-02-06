FOOD & DRINK

Here are some keto-friendly foods, besides butter and bacon

Phillip Knorr
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
There's more to the keto diet than butter and bacon as fat sources. Molly Devine, a Durham local and keto specialist, said her favorite fats are heart-healthy fats.

"Avocados are great because they are monounsaturated, heart-healthy fats," said Devine.

It is one of the few fat sources that are high in fiber.

Some critics said the keto diet can lead to constipation because people are not getting enough fiber. But Devine said there are options such as avocados and shredded coconut.

She encourages people to get their carb sources from vegetables.

"Arugula has almost an equal micronutrients profile to organ meat, which is one of the healthiest things you can possibly eat," said Devine.

And yes, on the keto diet, cheese and mayonnaise are keto-friendly.

"Oh, it's all fat, no carbs," she said. "Zero carbohydrates and zero protein, this is a pure fat source."

With the keto diet, you have to include enough of these pure fat sources into your diet, or else your protein ratios get too high, said Devine.

More information about the keto diet can be found on Devine's website.
