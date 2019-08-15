Food & Drink

Holly Springs residents may soon have drones delivering dinner

By
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Food delivery drones will soon be buzzing over southern Wake County.

The FAA has approved a delivery route in Holly Springs.

The drone service will be operated by Flytrex and Causey Aviation Unmanned.

The drones will fly along a single delivery route from Holly Springs Towne Center to Ting Park.

The flight path crosses over Highway 55.

The drones will fly primarily over unpopulated areas and will avoid adjacent neighborhoods, according to Causey Aviation.

"We have been working diligently with the FAA to adhere to the highest standards of safety," said Yariv Bash, CEO and Co-Founder of Flytrex in a statement. "We are thrilled to have been chosen to work so closely with the FAA to help this pilot take off. This is just the beginning as we expand the possibilities of sky-bound delivery."

The companies have not announced a launch date for the Holly Springs food delivery drones.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkholly springswake countydronesfooddelivery service
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 police officers shot in Philadelphia | LIVE COVERAGE
Orange County deputies search for missing 75-year-old woman with dementia
Durham boy with terminal illness wishes for a tree house
Detention officer charged for selling tobacco to inmates
Riding scooters while drunk: A loophole in the law?
PNC Arena hiring for 500+ part-time jobs
State agencies opt out of Cooper's order promising paid parental leave
Show More
NCDOT to lay off hundreds of workers
Teacher plans to adopt former student with special needs
Nicholas Sparks in Raleigh for defamation lawsuit
Man dies after competing in taco eating contest
Get paid $1,000 to watch 25 hours of 'Friends'
More TOP STORIES News