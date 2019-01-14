RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Ice cream lovers, rejoice! Six flavors of the NC State campus treat are now available at 16 Harris Teeter stores for the first time ever.
Howling Cow has been making ice cream on the NC State campus for more than 70 years using fresh milk from the cows at the NC State Dairy Farm.
HOW IT'S MADE: NC State's Howling Cow ice cream from start to finish
Fans of the ice cream can now take six flavors including Campfire Delight, Cookie Dough2, Chocolate Chip Mint, Cookies & Cream, Butter Almond and Cherry Brick Road home.
"Harris Teeter continues to be an excellent partner and supporter of our agricultural education programs. This unique partnership will make it convenient for people to enjoy Howling Cow without coming to campus or waiting in line at the State Fair," said Gary Cartwright, NC State's Dairy Enterprise System director.
The ice cream pints can be purchased at 16 Harris Teeters including:
- Cameron Village 500 Oberlin Rd., Raleigh
- Stonehenge Market 7400 Creedmoor Rd., Raleigh
- Heritage Lake 3638 Rogers Rd., Wake Forest
- Old Raleigh Village 3201-123 Edwards Mill Rd., Raleigh
- Leesville Town Center 13210 Strickland Rd., Raleigh
- Harrison Pointe Shopping Center 270 Grande Heights Dr., Cary
- Falls Pointe Shopping Center 9600 Falls of the Neuse Rd., Raleigh
- Stone Creek Village 98 Cornerstone Dr., Cary
- Crescent Commons 2080 Kildaire Farm Rd., Cary
- The Corners at Brier Creek 4221 Corners Pkwy., Raleigh
- Millbrook and Creedmoor 2051 W. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh
- Tryon Village 1151 Tryon Village Dr., Cary
- North Ridge 6024 Falls of the Neuse Rd., Raleigh
- Wakefield 14520 John Rex Blvd., Raleigh
- North Hills East 120-100 St Albans Dr., Raleigh
- Cary Village Square Shopping Center 885 Walnut St., Cary
NC State will use the proceeds from the licensing agreement with Harris Teeter to fund student scholarships for dairy and agricultural initiatives.