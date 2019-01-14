Cameron Village 500 Oberlin Rd., Raleigh

Stonehenge Market 7400 Creedmoor Rd., Raleigh

Heritage Lake 3638 Rogers Rd., Wake Forest

Old Raleigh Village 3201-123 Edwards Mill Rd., Raleigh

Leesville Town Center 13210 Strickland Rd., Raleigh

Harrison Pointe Shopping Center 270 Grande Heights Dr., Cary

Falls Pointe Shopping Center 9600 Falls of the Neuse Rd., Raleigh

Stone Creek Village 98 Cornerstone Dr., Cary

Crescent Commons 2080 Kildaire Farm Rd., Cary

The Corners at Brier Creek 4221 Corners Pkwy., Raleigh

Millbrook and Creedmoor 2051 W. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh

Tryon Village 1151 Tryon Village Dr., Cary

North Ridge 6024 Falls of the Neuse Rd., Raleigh

Wakefield 14520 John Rex Blvd., Raleigh

North Hills East 120-100 St Albans Dr., Raleigh

Cary Village Square Shopping Center 885 Walnut St., Cary

Ice cream lovers, rejoice! Six flavors of the NC State campus treat are now available at 16 Harris Teeter stores for the first time ever.Howling Cow has been making ice cream on the NC State campus for more than 70 years using fresh milk from the cows at the NC State Dairy Farm.Fans of the ice cream can now take six flavors including Campfire Delight, Cookie Dough2, Chocolate Chip Mint, Cookies & Cream, Butter Almond and Cherry Brick Road home."Harris Teeter continues to be an excellent partner and supporter of our agricultural education programs. This unique partnership will make it convenient for people to enjoy Howling Cow without coming to campus or waiting in line at the State Fair," said Gary Cartwright, NC State's Dairy Enterprise System director.The ice cream pints can be purchased at 16 Harris Teeters including:NC State will use the proceeds from the licensing agreement with Harris Teeter to fund student scholarships for dairy and agricultural initiatives.