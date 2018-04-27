FOOD & DRINK

HOW IT'S MADE: NC State's Howling Cow ice cream from start to finish

Located on the campus of NC State, Howling Cow Ice Cream has been serving up treats to students and the community for years. (WTVD)

Skeeta Currier
Ice cream doesn't get any more local than the flavors from NC State's Howling Cow.

Located on campus, Howling Cow has been serving up the treat for more than 50 years. Made from cows right outside of the factory, Howling Cow is part of the university's Department of Food, Bioprocessing and Nutrition Science's program.
Where Can You Buy Howling Cow Ice Cream?

Creamery Shop in D.H. Library
Hand-scooped cups and cones, sundaes and milkshakes

Bragaw C-Store
Packaged pints

Wolf Village Apartments
Packaged Pints

Honors Village C-Store
Packaged Pints

Common Grounds Cafe at Hunt Library
Hand-scooped cups and cones, sundaes and milkshakes

Talley Market at Talley Student Center
Hand-scooped cups and cones, sundaes and milkshakes
