FOOD & DRINK

It's National Chocolate Ice Cream Day! We checked out some of the best spots in the Triangle

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC11 celebrates Chocolate Ice Cream Day. (WTVD)

It's National Chocolate Ice Cream Day and we sent out photojournalist Skeeta Currier out to find some of the best local spots.




Howling Cow - Raleigh

Located on the campus of NC State, Howling Cow has been serving up ice cream for more than 50 years.

Made from cows right outside of the factory, Howling Cow is part of the university's Department of Food, Bioprocessing and Nutrition Science's program.

Maple View Ice Cream - Chapel Hill

Located on a country road between Chapel Hill and Hillsborough, Maple View Ice Cream has been an Orange County staple since 2001.

At any given time there are some 20 flavors to chose from.

Plan on sitting awhile on one of the many rocking chairs on the front porch.

The Parlour - Durham

Located in the heart of downtown Durham, The Parlour started out as a hobby for co-owners Yoni and Vanessa Mazuz and grew into a full blown brick and mortar business in 2013.

Among the many flavors they offer up is a vegan chocolate ice cream.

RELATED:

PHOTOS: ABC11 visits Two Roosters Ice Cream
PHOTOS: ABC11 visits Two Roosters Ice Cream
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodice creamdessertsfoodfoodieWake CountyDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Kathmandu Kitchen brings Himalayan cuisine to Cary
Get the dish on Fayetteville's dining scene, from an ice cream shop to a relocated eatery
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
Bojangles' drops 4 menu items
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News