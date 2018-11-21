FOOD & DRINK

Jell-O is launching a line of slime you can eat

Kids will soon be allowed to play with their food. (Jell-O)

Kids will soon be allowed to play with their food.

Just in time for the holiday season, Jell-O is launching a line of edible slime.

It's being billed as the first edible slime produced by a major brand.

The Jell-O Play slime comes in strawberry-flavored unicorn and a lime-flavored monster variety.

All customers have to do is add water and have fun.

Each canister makes two batches of slime.

The company said it washes away easily with soap and water.

Amazon is taking pre-orders now and it will be available in stores next month.

