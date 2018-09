Fridays are about to get sweeter!Select Krispy Kreme shops will be offering the wildly popular Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts on the first Friday of every month.It's Krispy Kreme's Original Glazed Doughnut covered with a chocolate glaze. The promotion called Chocolate Glaze Days begins Friday, September 7.The Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts will be available while supplies last.