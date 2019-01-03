Krispy Kreme delivers doughnuts to 'heartbroken' officers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVD) --After photos of police officers mourning the sight of a burned Krispy Kreme delivery truck went viral, the doughnut maker took action.
On Wednesday, the Winston-Salem based doughnut chain made a special delivery, sending dozens of fresh doughnuts to the police station in Lexington, Kentucky.
The department posted the images on Facebook of the officers enjoying the special treat.
The post reads, "Your delivery of fresh doughnuts provided a sprinkling of joy at the East Sector police station, filling officers with joy and warming our souls. Thank you."