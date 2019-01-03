FOOD & DRINK

Krispy Kreme delivers doughnuts to 'heartbroken' officers

EMBED </>More Videos

Krispy Kreme delivers to Lexington, Kentucky, police officers.

By
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVD) --
After photos of police officers mourning the sight of a burned Krispy Kreme delivery truck went viral, the doughnut maker took action.

On Wednesday, the Winston-Salem based doughnut chain made a special delivery, sending dozens of fresh doughnuts to the police station in Lexington, Kentucky.

The department posted the images on Facebook of the officers enjoying the special treat.

The post reads, "Your delivery of fresh doughnuts provided a sprinkling of joy at the East Sector police station, filling officers with joy and warming our souls. Thank you."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodviralwhat's trendingkrispy kremeu.s. & worldfun stuffKentucky
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Here are Raleigh's top 4 vegetarian spots
Raleigh's top 4 breweries, ranked
Chipotle launches 4 new bowls to 'fit your lifestyle'
Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC reminds people to continue giving in 2019
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Dead man found inside car crashed into parked vehicles at Durham apartments
Fiery Florida crash kills 6, injures 8
SC woman accused of throwing bleach in boyfriend's eyes during fight
Durham woman fights off burglar she surprised in her home
Raleigh man accused of money laundering linked to Russian indicted in election meddling
Troubleshooter helps Fayetteville man get new fence after bad job
Raleigh police investigate apparent stabbing near daycare
34-year-old man dead in SUV crash on Durham Freeway
Show More
Raleigh Police ID 21-year-old woman killed while crossing road
From the USMNT to the Triangle. NCFC's next coach excited for new challenge
Bullet found in child's room believed to be from NYE celebratory gunfire
Fayetteville ranked worst city in the US for jobs, study claims
Mark Harris requests certification of 9th District results
More News