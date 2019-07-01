Krispy Kreme is now delivering doughnuts

Krispy Kreme lovers--this is not a drill!
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts announced that they are now taking delivery orders on their mobile app, according to their website.
So far, NC has 20 participating Krispy Kreme locations, including Raleigh, Greensboro, High Point, Durham, Burlington, Wake Forest and Charlotte.
Winston-Salem even has two stores that will deliver.
The doughnut giant says it hopes to roll out delivery to all of its stores by the end of 2019.
