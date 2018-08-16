FOOD & DRINK

Learn to cook the food served at La Fiesta del Pueblo

How to make tacos (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
ABC11 is a proud sponsor of La Fiesta del Pueblo, a festival happening in downtown Raleigh this Sunday that celebrates Latino culture through food, art, music, and dance.

The annual festival is free and is organized by a local non-profit organization called El Pueblo. It's set to take place on Fayetteville Street from noon to 7 p.m.

The event will feature over 20 different food vendors. ABC11 spoke with two of the food trucks expected to be at the festival to show you how you can make some of these dishes yourself.

VENEZUELAN AREPAS

The Corner Venezuelan Food, is a local food that will be serving up their authentic arepas at La Fiesta.

Arepas are flat, round corncakes that are served with a variety of different topping or filler - often times, meats, cheeses and sauces.

Watch below to find out how to make arepas.
How to make arepas.



You can check out the white corn meal mix for the recipe here.

MEXICAN STEAK TACOS

Lili's Kitchen is a local Mexican food truck that will also be at La Fiesta.

The food truck's owner showed us how to cook, what she calls, an authentic "Taco de Asada," or steak taco.

Watch below to find out how to whip it up yourself.
How to make the same tacos found at the festival



You can find the seasoning she uses for the meat here.

