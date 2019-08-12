Food & Drink

Olive Garden to offer Lifetime Pasta Pass

Pasta lovers get out your credit cards! Olive Garden is about to offer a new twist on their never-ending Pasta Pass.

A Lifetime Pasta Pass will be available to 24,000 diners for $100 each, but the first 50 guests to complete their online transaction can "opt-in" for the lifetime version and upgrade for an additional $400.

The passes are available for purchase exclusively for 30 minutes, or until sold out, beginning at 11 a.m. PT on August 15.

Guests are encouraged to visit the website early to join the online waiting room.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbusinesspastarestaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Church deacon killed in his home hours after Sunday worship
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Monday, August 12
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
'Outrageous:' Holly Springs family gets $49,000 water bill
1-year-old abducted in High Point found safe
Restaurant sells out of food in wake of threatening racist letter
Airman's act of kindness caught on camera
Show More
Athletes with disabilities learn how to surf at NC beach
2 investigations underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
Teen arrested in Sanford motel shooting; 1 dead, brother critical
300 Jeeps gather to make terminally ill 9-year-old's dream come true
Game-worn Zion Williamson shoes sell for $19K
More TOP STORIES News