Food & Drink

Pizza Hut introduces stuffed Cheez-It pizza

Step aside regular stuffed crust pizza! Pizza Hut is introducing stuffed Cheez-It pizza.

It's available nationwide for a limited time only.

The restaurant made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday.



It includes four baked jumbo squares, a crust infused with the sharp cheddar flavor of Cheez-Its, stuffed with either cheese or pepperoni and cheese and served with marinara dipping sauce.

Starting September 24, they will be added to Pizza Hut's $5 N' Up Lineup and will be $6 when you buy two or more $5 N' Lineup menu items.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkpizza hutpizza
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
STAYUMBL found guilty of 2 reckless driving charges
Jerry strengthens to Tropical Storm
VIDEO: Terrifying moment man jumped on school bus, tried to drive off
Cure for the common cold could be right around the corner
Nearly 500 lbs of Perdue frozen chicken, sold in NC, recalled
Longer lasting avocados hitting store shelves
8-year-old boy swept up in massive brawl at Scarowinds
Show More
Trump names hostage negotiator as national security adviser
6 Clayton students cleared in grade-fixing investigation
Marine veteran gifted new home outside Chicago
Lawmakers finalize redraw of North Carolina districts
New invite on your calendar could be a phishing scam
More TOP STORIES News