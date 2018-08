Kroger announced its Creedmoor Road store will close Tuesday, five weeks ahead of its original closing date.The July 10 closing date was requested by Crunch Fitness, which will be taking over the location.In a statement, Kroger said it will transfer employees at the 6300-150 Creedmoor Road store to other locations in the Raleigh-Durham area.The 13 remaining Kroger stores in the market will close Aug. 14.