Discussions continue as future of former Northgate Mall in Durham still in limbo

Affordable housing, green spaces and maybe a grocery store are on the wish list of residents near the site of old Northgate Mall in Durham.

Affordable housing, green spaces and maybe a grocery store are on the wish list of residents near the site of old Northgate Mall in Durham.

Affordable housing, green spaces and maybe a grocery store are on the wish list of residents near the site of old Northgate Mall in Durham.

Affordable housing, green spaces and maybe a grocery store are on the wish list of residents near the site of old Northgate Mall in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nothing has been set in stone, but Durham city and county leaders are actively discussing what's next for the former Northgate Mall site that has been sitting abandoned for the past four years.

The mall, which was built in 1960, closed permanently in 2020. The company that owned the mall cited "extreme financial difficulties" brought on by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I remember it being more about family and bringing my children out here," Sonja McKinney said. "I miss it. I wish they would open it back up."

Maybe affordable housing, because since the rent is so high now for the people here, maybe that would help out. - Sonja McKinney, Durham resident

According to a survey taken in 2021, some Walltown neighbors said they'd like to see affordable housing and more green spaces in the redevelopment plans.

The city said there are no substantive changes, but it is keeping in mind some of these opinions.

"Maybe affordable housing, because since the rent is so high now for the people here, maybe that would help out," McKinney said. "Maybe a grocery store would be nice, and maybe some stores."

Northwood Investors, which bought the mall in 2018, plans to redevelop the site but as of December, the developer said there are no new updates.

"I feel like it could serve a better purpose," Levi Mojarro said.

Mojarro, who remembers the mall as a child, talked about the potential he sees in the nearly 60-acre site.

"It's still a nice spot, and I'm sure if they did something where they would kind of make people want to come back, I would definitely get out again," Mojarro said.