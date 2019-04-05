abc11 together

Raleigh's Brewgaloo voted best in the U.S.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- What's the best beer festival in America? The answer: Brewgaloo!

The Raleigh festival was voted top honors in USA Today's 10 Best for 2019.

USA Today asked a panel of beer experts to nominate their 20 favorite beer festivals in the USA. Americans then had more than a month to vote for their favorite.

At the end of the voting period, Brewgaloo had the most votes, beating out festivals in Pennsylvania, Colorado, New York, Florida and more.

Asheville's Biere de Femme Festival was also among the winners, placing eighth in the voting.

Brewgaloo is North Carolina's largest craft beer festival. This year's festival takes place April 26-27.
