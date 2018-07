A Facebook post making the rounds claims that you can get $100 Chipotle gift card on National Avocado Day.

Scammers have jumped on the bandwagon trying to capitalize on National Avocado Day with a Facebook post claiming that you can get $100 Chipotle gift card.The problem this is not affiliated with Chipotle, and it's a scam. If you click on the post, it wants you to invite four friends to get their Chipotle card too.If your four friends click on the link, the post claims you will get your card quickly.Do not click on any links.While Chipotle is offering free guacamole today , the restaurant is not affiliated with this gift card giveaway.