FOOD & DRINK

Sheetz to give away free coffee to celebrate the new year

(Credit: Sheetz)

To help ring in 2019, Sheetz is offering customers free coffee.

Coffee lovers can snag their free cup from 4 p.m. on New Year's Eve until 4 p.m. New Year's Day.

The promotion is available in all stores in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, and Maryland.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officials did not specify if the deal had a size restriction; however, they said it was one cup per customer.

A list of Sheetz locations can be found on the company's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcoffeefree stuffnorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
How to celebrate National Bacon Day
Downtown Raleigh Wahlburgers closes after seven months
Owner of Durham's beloved Bullock's BBQ passes away at 79
Fayetteville's 4 best spots for budget-friendly sandwiches
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
22-year-old killed when lion escapes enclosure, attacks her
New Year's Eve events in Raleigh
2 men hurt in Durham drive-by shooting
Minimum wage rising in 20 states and numerous cities
Kevin Hart surprises crew with old school cars after end of tour
Moore County house fire kills 1 person
TSA hopes floppy-eared dogs will ease travelers
Fayetteville man charged in Cameron double shooting
Show More
New Year's Eve weather: Warmer temps with chance of rain
NCGOP says it won't be 'bullied' in board of elections shakeup
Big opportunity ahead for NC State at the Gator Bowl
Trump puts blame on Democrats for child deaths at border
Man charged with threatening, choking Raleigh police officer
More News