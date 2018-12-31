Sheetz to give away free coffee to celebrate the new year

To help ring in 2019, Sheetz is offering customers free coffee.
Coffee lovers can snag their free cup from 4 p.m. on New Year's Eve until 4 p.m. New Year's Day.
The promotion is available in all stores in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, and Maryland.
Officials did not specify if the deal had a size restriction; however, they said it was one cup per customer.
A list of Sheetz locations can be found on the company's website.
