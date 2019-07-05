Now Open: STIR features oyster bar, craft cocktails, artisanal ice in Raleigh

The bar and restaurant feature an oyster bar and craft cocktails with artisanal ice and a made-from-scratch menu. One of the unique features for STIR is the Clinebell ice machine on site that creates two, 300-pound blocks of purified, crystal clear ice.
The ice blocks are cut down using a butchers saw then crafted into smaller blocks, crushed, and spheres of ice for proper dilution into cocktails.
"Lots of science has been put behind how the ice interacts with your beverage," explained STIR General Manager Chris Brett. "The way we make ice, it's denser so it melts at a slower rate and creates proper dilution for whatever your beverage is."
STIR uses many local vendors including La Farm Bakery, a dozen local distilleries and local beers on tap.
STIR is located in the Bank of America Tower, 4242 Six Forks Rd. Raleigh, 27609.
Hours:
- Sunday: 10:30 a.m.-Midnight
- Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-Midnight
- Friday: 11 a.m.-1 a.m.
- Saturday: 10:30 a.m.-1 a.m.