Now Open

Now Open: STIR features oyster bar, craft cocktails, artisanal ice in Raleigh

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- STIR has opened in North Hills in Raleigh.

The bar and restaurant feature an oyster bar and craft cocktails with artisanal ice and a made-from-scratch menu. One of the unique features for STIR is the Clinebell ice machine on site that creates two, 300-pound blocks of purified, crystal clear ice.

The ice blocks are cut down using a butchers saw then crafted into smaller blocks, crushed, and spheres of ice for proper dilution into cocktails.

"Lots of science has been put behind how the ice interacts with your beverage," explained STIR General Manager Chris Brett. "The way we make ice, it's denser so it melts at a slower rate and creates proper dilution for whatever your beverage is."

STIR uses many local vendors including La Farm Bakery, a dozen local distilleries and local beers on tap.

STIR is located in the Bank of America Tower, 4242 Six Forks Rd. Raleigh, 27609.

Hours:
  • Sunday: 10:30 a.m.-Midnight

  • Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-Midnight

  • Friday: 11 a.m.-1 a.m.

  • Saturday: 10:30 a.m.-1 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkraleighfoodnow openalcohol
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NOW OPEN
Cape Fear Seafood Company opens new Raleigh location
Now Open: Bull City Mini--Miniature Golf and Bar
Now Open: Slice Pie Company pop-up shop in downtown Raleigh
Now Open: Budacai boba tea bar, restaurant in downtown Raleigh
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh man accused of stealing van, possibly using it in other crimes
'We were so scared:' July Fourth celebratory gunfire injures Durham teen
Wake County deputy arrested in Durham after alleged assault
Body of missing college student Mackenzie Lueck has been found
State lawmakers consider ban on smokable hemp
Education Without Barriers forms to aid Spanish-speaking students
Man accused of using cell phone to snap picture under woman's clothes
Show More
Senators call for government's American flags to be made in USA
Kids scream as earthquake rattles performance: Video
Holocaust survivor Eva Kor dies at age 85
Crash diverts traffic off all lanes of I-40 east near Davis Drive
Transgender woman arrested after bathroom dispute at NC Denny's
More TOP STORIES News