Taste This: Redneck BBQ Lab in Johnston County sure to fill you up

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you're looking for a hole in the wall barbecue spot that will knock your socks off, look no further than the Redneck BBQ Lab in Benson.

The award-winning restaurant is attached to a gas station and their good eats will fill you up -- pun intended.

With menu items such as the Skinny Redneck and The Judy, among others, guests should have no problem finding something enjoyable to satisfy their palates.

Their most popular dish? Burnt ends.

"Once we smoke it, we cube it up, and we add our competition BBQ sauce to it, put a little rub in it, and we throw em back in the smoker and they come out as little cubes," said owner Jerry Stephenson. "I remember the first one I ate seven years ago and it was like 'where have you been all my life, beautiful?'"
Another top-selling item -- and you'd press your luck to find them anywhere else -- are the pastrami beef ribs.

"It just glistens with all of that collagen in it," Stephenson said. "It's special, man."

Want to try it? The Redneck BBQ Lab is at 12101-B NC Hwy 210, Benson, NC 27594.

You can visit their website here.
