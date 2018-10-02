FOOD & DRINK

Classic Trix shapes are back in the iconic cereal

EMBED </>More Videos

Trix is officially announcing the return of the fan favorite (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

After receiving thousands of social media comments, mentions, and requests for the return of the iconic cereal shape, Trix is officially announcing the return of the 90s favorite -- Classic Trix Fruity Shapes!

This announcement comes on the heels of the company's 2017 relaunch of Classic Trix, also inspired by consumer sentiment, which brought back the bright colors the iconic cereal was known for.

Cereal lovers have always been encouraged to start the day with fruity flavors like "Raspberry red, Lemony Lemon, Orangey orange, Wildberry blue, Grapity purple, and watermelon."



"Trix cereal is beloved by our fans, and we heard loud and clear that they wanted to see the iconic shapes back in their bowls," said Scott Baldwin, director of marketing for General Mills cereal. "When Trix launched in 1954, it was the first fruit-flavored cereal that was colorful and fun. We're excited to continue that legacy, bringing an extra dose of joy to breakfast."

Dunkin' Donuts to change its name
Dunkin' is dropping the donuts - from its name, anyway.


Trix first debuted the fruity shapes in 1991, establishing its place in 90s pop culture history. In 2006, the cereal returned to its original round shape, where it has remained ever since.

Fans have been asking for a shapes comeback for years. In just the last 18 months, the brand has seen more than 20,0000 requests, with fans asking things like How many retweets to bring shapes back? or Is there a secret stash of Trix Shapes you can send me?

General Mills promises Classic Trix Fruity Shapes are here to stay. The cereal is expected to be on store shelves this fall.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodbuzzworthycerealsocial media
FOOD & DRINK
Clayton's top 4 spots to score pizza without breaking the bank
Applebee's unveils $1 Zombie Cocktail in time for Halloween
Chipotle donating proceeds to help Florence efforts
How to score a free cup of coffee and more Saturday
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Pet owners report copperhead bites in the Triangle
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Mother holds burglar at gunpoint after he stole laptop, bananas
Surge in Triangle crisis line calls since Kavanaugh hearings
Amazon raising minimum wage for US workers to $15 per hour
NC officials sound warning after one of the 'deadliest' flu seasons
Video shows helicopter making difficult landing at NM ski resort
Pizza delivery man helps save kidnapped woman during delivery
Show More
Chapel Hill police chief speaks for first time since Silent Sam came down
Mother sues school after her son fails to make varsity
Yale friend, now NC State professor says Kavanaugh 'has not told the truth' about drinking
Cumberland County fights back against mosquito plague
Some Duke Energy customers claim smart meters are making them sick
More News