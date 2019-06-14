Food & Drink

Tropical Smoothie Cafe offering free smoothies for National Flip Flop Day

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is offering up some free fun in the sun for National Flip Flop Day.

On Friday, June 14, customers who wear flip flops into a shop can snag a free 16 oz Sunshine Smoothie.



The blended, icy beverage contains mango, banana, orange, and pineapple and orange juices.

The drinks are offered at participating locations only from 2-7 p.m.

Smoothie lovers can find their closest location on the company's website.

Customers will have the option of buying a paper flip flop for $1. Those sales will go to Camp Sunshine -- a retreat in Casco, Maine, which provides respite, recreation and support to ill children and their families.
