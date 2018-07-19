FOOD & DRINK

Walmart, Food Lion brand Swiss Rolls recalled over salmonella concerns

EMBED </>More Videos

Flowers Foods, Inc. is recalling their Swiss Rolls over concerns of a possible salmonella contamination. (WTVD)

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTVD) --
Flowers Foods, Inc. is recalling their Swiss Rolls and Captain John Derst's Old Fashioned Bread over concerns of a possible salmonella contamination.

On Thursday, the company said it is recalling Swiss Rolls sold under brand names Mrs. Freshley's, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker's Treat, Market Square, and Great Value.

Utz recalls Carolina Style barbecue potato chips for undeclared soy
Utz Carolina Style barbeque potato chips have been recalled due to an undeclared soy allergen.


The desserts were sold nationwide.

A recall was also issued for Captain John Derst's Old Fashioned Bread sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The company said salmonella may be present in whey powder, a major ingredient in the treats, which was recalled by a third-party manufacturer and supplier.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

View the PDF below to see all recalled products and UPC codes.

Click here if the file does not load on your mobile device



FDA recalls heart meds that may be tainted by carcinogen
If you take medicine for high blood pressure or a heart condition, you'll want to carefully check your prescriptions.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrecallsalmonelladesserts
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
McDonalds giving away free fries for the rest of the year
Burgers done well: Chapel Hill's top 4 burger options
Lay's slices up the 'Tastes Of America' for summer 2018
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Babysitter accused of choking 7-year-old Hope Mills boy
Surveillance photos show man accused of shooting bank teller in Durham
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Apex tops list of America's 10 fastest-growing suburbs
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
NC DMV OKs woman's 'lesbians in love' license plate after initially turning her down
Show More
Memphis man steals car from date to go on another date
Bode Miller's wife opens up about daughter's drowning death
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed
Steam pipe explosion closes streets near 5th Avenue in Manhattan
Day care owner gets probation for trying to kill toddler
More News