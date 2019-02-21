Wegmans planning sixth Triangle grocery store in Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) --The wildly popular Wegmans grocery store chain is plunging into the Triangle supermarket war in a big way, making plans for a sixth store, even before opening its first location.
The family-owned, Rochester, New York, based company is planning to build a store in Holly Springs at South Main St. and Ralph Stephens Rd. in a new development that will include a Lowe's store.
The Wegmans location was first reported by the Triangle Business Journal and confirmed by ABC11's review of plans on the Town of Holly Springs website.
The final pages of the site renderings include Wegmans' trademark building design and the store's name. The plans will be presented to the Holly Springs town council in April.
RELATED: Wegmans grocery store coming to Wake Forest
Wegmans is known for its unique shopping experience. The company said it is known for high-quality groceries, restaurant-quality prepared foods, and what it calls a "nearly telepathic level of customer service."
In addition to Holly Springs, Wegmans is planning the following Triangle store locations:
Opening in 2019
Raleigh: Wake Forest Rd. near I-440
Future locations
Cary: Cary Towne Blvd. and I-40
West Cary: Davis Dr. and Airport Blvd.
Chapel Hill: I-40 and 15-501
Wake Forest: Hwy 98 bypass, just east of Capital Blvd.