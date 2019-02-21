FOOD & DRINK

Wegmans planning sixth Triangle grocery store in Holly Springs

EMBED </>More Videos

The wildly popular Wegmans grocery store chain is plunging into the Triangle.

By
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) --
The wildly popular Wegmans grocery store chain is plunging into the Triangle supermarket war in a big way, making plans for a sixth store, even before opening its first location.

The family-owned, Rochester, New York, based company is planning to build a store in Holly Springs at South Main St. and Ralph Stephens Rd. in a new development that will include a Lowe's store.

The Wegmans location was first reported by the Triangle Business Journal and confirmed by ABC11's review of plans on the Town of Holly Springs website.

The final pages of the site renderings include Wegmans' trademark building design and the store's name. The plans will be presented to the Holly Springs town council in April.

RELATED: Wegmans grocery store coming to Wake Forest

Wegmans is known for its unique shopping experience. The company said it is known for high-quality groceries, restaurant-quality prepared foods, and what it calls a "nearly telepathic level of customer service."

In addition to Holly Springs, Wegmans is planning the following Triangle store locations:

Opening in 2019

Raleigh: Wake Forest Rd. near I-440

Future locations

Cary: Cary Towne Blvd. and I-40

West Cary: Davis Dr. and Airport Blvd.

Chapel Hill: I-40 and 15-501

Wake Forest: Hwy 98 bypass, just east of Capital Blvd.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodwegmanssupermarketshoppingHolly SpringsWake County
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
New steakhouse Oak Steakhouse Raleigh opens its doors
Retail Donation Program makes 'huge' difference for families in need
Shamrock Shake returns to McDonald's
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Suspect in child's murder said the boy choked on waffle, warrant says
Nike, social media react to Zion Williamson injury
Mark Harris says he was unaware of Dowless' plans for ballots
Man accused of assaulting woman, child sex crime arrested in Henderson
Durham shooting suspect turns himself in, sheriff says
Officials identify 3 deputies involved in shooting death of man
Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary,' police say
Shoe blowout injures Zion Williamson; UNC blows out Duke 88-72
Show More
We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
Police: Syracuse coach Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway
Babysitter of 5 left to get ingredients when fire started
Cary mass shooting survivor, officials discuss gun bill proposal
One year later: Evangelist Billy Graham reached millions before death
More News