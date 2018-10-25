REAL ESTATE

Wegmans grocery store coming to Wake Forest

EMBED </>More Videos

The first Wegmans in North Carolina is scheduled to open this fall.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) --
Wegmans Food Markets has confirmed plans to build a store in Wake Forest off on 98 bypass, just east of Capital Blvd.

Wegman's and more to be part of Midtown East
Piles of dirt and construction equipment that sit along Wake Forest Road just south of I-440 in Raleigh will soon be known as Midtown East.
Chapel Hill approves Wegman's project
Wegmans will go up on nearly 15 acres of US 15-501 and replace the Performance Auto Mall.
Developer plans Wegmans for Cary
A developer has submitted a rezoning request to the Town of Cary for a plan that includes a Wegmans grocery store.


Wegmans has signed a purchase agreement and is jointly seeking municipal approvals to build an anchor store as part of a larger mixed-use development by Stiles.

"We look forward to the day when we can greet new customers and welcome back those who have shopped with us in other areas before," says Ralph Uttaro, Wegmans' Senior Vice President of Real Estate.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to bring incredible customer service, restaurant-quality prepared foods, and consistent low prices to Wake Forest in the future."

Wegmans Wake Forest is expected to be up to 100,000 sq. ft. in size and similar in design to Wegmans' other newest stores.

A timeline for opening the store will not be announced until all necessary approvals are in place.

Plans are also underway for one Wegmans location in Chapel Hill and two sites in Cary.

**Video on this story is from a previous article**
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatewegmanswake county newsreal estateWake ForestWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,200 rent you in Raleigh, right now?
What will $800 rent you in Durham, right now?
What will $900 rent you in Durham, right now?
What's the most expensive residential rental on the market in Fayetteville?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Some North Carolina seafood unsafe to eat after Hurricane Florence
UNC President Margaret Spellings to leave the university system: Sources
Relief on way for one of the most congested commutes in the Triangle
FDA approves new flu drug; UNC REX committee set to review it
Fayetteville police: Women stole merchandise from mall, assaulted worker
Troubleshooter warns of election season scam
Cary police investigating anti-Semitic fliers distributed in neighborhood
Sugarland Bakery owners file for bankruptcy
Show More
2 NC lineman killed repairing lines downed by Hurricane Michael
First African-American news anchor in the southeast dies at 81
Some claim racist undertones in shading, position of hands on political post
Moana star says it is 'appropriate' for kids to dress up like the character
Sandhills detective is deputy by day, zombie by night
More News