What you need to know if you're heading to Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh

The highly-anticipated Morgan Street Food Hall is finally open.Raleigh's first-ever food hall is located in the Warehouse District and is home to 21 different businesses.It was originally set to open on July 23 but unforeseen delays slowed the process.The concept features multiple food vendors, craft sellers, a butcher shop and beer garden. There's seating for 350 people inside and there will be nearly 400 people employed in the building.Vendors include:Bella's Wood Fired Pizza & TapasBoba BrewCarroll's KitchenCocoa ForteCousins Maine LobsterCow BarCurry in a HurryIyla's Southern KitchenMakus EmpanadasMama Bird's Cookies + CreamMKG KitchenMorgan Street Java & CrperieOak City Fish & ChipsRaleigh RawRaleigh RollsSassoolThe BowlsThe BrothWicked TacoYo Momma's StyleWestern Dragon Teas & TisanesTwo Brothers JerkyThat's Good Chocolate! LLCRoot Source's Pure Ceylon CinnamonQuintesscential CandlesHail Mary MixFogwood FoodFleurs de MoufetteFive Points Baking CompanyFancy BerriesDurham ToffeeCarolina Fancy FoodsHuntington Provision CoMike D's BBQStreet parking or park at The Dillon