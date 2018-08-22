FOOD

What you need to know if you're heading to Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The highly-anticipated Morgan Street Food Hall is finally open.

Raleigh's first-ever food hall is located in the Warehouse District and is home to 21 different businesses.

It was originally set to open on July 23 but unforeseen delays slowed the process.
The concept features multiple food vendors, craft sellers, a butcher shop and beer garden.

There's seating for 350 people inside and there will be nearly 400 people employed in the building.

Vendors include:
DINING
Bella's Wood Fired Pizza & Tapas
Boba Brew
Carroll's Kitchen
Cocoa Forte
Cousins Maine Lobster
Cow Bar
Curry in a Hurry
Iyla's Southern Kitchen
Makus Empanadas
Mama Bird's Cookies + Cream
MKG Kitchen
Morgan Street Java & Crperie
Oak City Fish & Chips
Raleigh Raw
Raleigh Rolls
Sassool
The Bowls
The Broth
Wicked Taco
RETAIL
Yo Momma's Style
Western Dragon Teas & Tisanes
Two Brothers Jerky
That's Good Chocolate! LLC
Root Source's Pure Ceylon Cinnamon
Quintesscential Candles
Hail Mary Mix
Fogwood Food
Fleurs de Moufette
Five Points Baking Company
Fancy Berries
Durham Toffee
Carolina Fancy Foods
Huntington Provision Co
Mike D's BBQ

Parking
Street parking or park at The Dillon
