Australian woman says she was shocked to discover needles in grapes

A pregnant woman in Australia said she was shocked to discover needles in the grapes she bought from her local store.

CRAIGIEBURN, Australia --
Skender Hasa said she bought the green seedless grapes as a snack, but when she picked some of them up to eat, something pricked her finger.

Hasa and her partner cut open the rest of the grapes in the bag and found two needles inside.

"Thank God I didn't eat them," Hasa told Australia's Nine News. "I'm pregnant, and I don't want anything to happen,"

The couple immediately contacted both the store and police and authorities are now investigating.

In the wake of the widespread strawberry needle scare, the couple is urging others to inspect their fruit before taking a bite.
