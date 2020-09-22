Foot Locker offers in-store voter registration for shoppers

Foot Locker wants to get in the game and help customers register to vote.
The sportswear company is joining forces with Rock the Vote to offer voter registration services.
Foot Locker customers will be able to sign up to take part in the political process in their retail stores.
Shoppers can check to see if they are registered, register to vote and sign up to receive election reminders.
CEO Richard Johnson said the plan is to "inspire and empower youth culture."
"At Foot Locker, our mission is to inspire and empower youth culture, so partnering with Rock the Vote was a natural fit to help educate and amplify the voices of today's youth," Johnson said.
This move by Foot Locker aligns with National Voter Registration Day a nonpartisan campaign that debuted in 2012 aimed at getting all citizens registered to vote.
