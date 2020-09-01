election day

Old Navy will pay employees to be poll workers on Election Day

Old Navy will reward its employees who head to the polls to work as election judges this November with a full day of pay.

The San Francisco-based company, which employs more than 50,000 people, said Tuesday that it will pay out eight hours to its employees on top of what election judges normally earn from local election boards.

"We are constantly inspired by our store teams, with their passion for community work and fostering a sense of belonging both in and outside of our store walls. Every voice in this country matters and deserves to be heard at the polls, and if we at Old Navy can be even a small part of making that process more accessible to the communities we call home, we are on board," Old Navy executive Nancy Green said in a news release.

The Gap-owned brand's announcement on Tuesday coincided with National Poll Worker Recruitment Day. Old Navy said it's part of a broader partnership with Civic Alliance and Power the Polls aimed at recruiting 250,000 poll workers.

A growing number of U.S. companies have pledged to give workers time off to vote in the election, an effort that's gaining steam despite the government's reluctance to make Election Day a federal holiday.

Starbucks said Thursday it will give its 200,000 U.S. employees flexibility on Election Day, encouraging them to plan ahead with managers and schedule time to vote or volunteer at polling places. The Starbucks app will also help customers learn how to register to vote, the company said.

Walmart says it will give its 1.5 million U.S. workers up to three hours paid time off to vote. Apple is giving workers four hours off. Coca-Cola, Twitter, Cisco and Uber are giving employees the day off.

"No American should have to choose between earning a paycheck and voting," said PayPal President and CEO Dan Schulman.

SEE ALSO: Trump says he's blocking additional postal service funding to stop mail-in ballots
EMBED More News Videos

President Trump comments on his intensifying his efforts to block mail-in voting during a press conference on Aug. 13, 2020, at the White House.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybusinessgapelection day2020 presidential electionpoliticsretail
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Answers to Election Day, voting-by-mail questions
Companies pledge to give workers time off to vote
ELECTION DAY
Absentee by mail voting in North Carolina: What you need to know
Counties actively seek poll workers as Election Day draws near
Answers to Election Day, voting-by-mail questions
Trump floats idea of election delay, a virtual impossibility
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gyms can reopen Friday, bars must stay closed, Cooper says
LATEST: 3 W's have never been more important, Cooper says
'The price tag is big': Bar owners desperate as Phase 2.5 shuts them out
Search for missing children swept away in flood suspended
NYC firefighters save woman with heroic, rare rope rescue
Cumberland schools tackle emotional toll of virtual learning
GM, Ford complete US contracts to build breathing machines
Show More
95 unmarked graves in Texas shed light on grim US past
Apple, Google build coronavirus tracing directly into phones
Tropical Storm Omar forms off NC coast, will move out to sea
Chapel Hill rescue dog brings smiles to local Chick-fil-A
Fauci talks schools, Trump, and vaccines on GMA
More TOP STORIES News