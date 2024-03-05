Runoff expected between Kelly Daughtry, Brad Knott in crowded GOP primary for NC-13th

Voters had plenty to choose from for North Carolina's redrawn 13th Congressional District, where more than 14 candidates were running in the Republican primary.

Voters had plenty to choose from for North Carolina's redrawn 13th Congressional District, where more than 14 candidates were running in the Republican primary.

Voters had plenty to choose from for North Carolina's redrawn 13th Congressional District, where more than 14 candidates were running in the Republican primary.

Voters had plenty to choose from for North Carolina's redrawn 13th Congressional District, where more than 14 candidates were running in the Republican primary.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Voters had plenty to choose from for North Carolina's redrawn 13th Congressional District, where more than 14 candidates were running in the Republican primary.

Now two candidates are set for a runoff election in May.

Kelly Daughtry and Brad Knott will go head-to-head for their party's nomination.

It appeared late Tuesday night that no candidate would be able to claim the 30% of the vote necessary on Tuesday.

One important note, the second-place finisher had to call for a runoff. Brad Knott announced he would be doing just that.

Daughtry held the lead in this very crowded field with 86% of precincts reporting. The Smithfield attorney ran in 2022 for this 13th Congressional District but came in third to Bo Hines.

Daughtry is the daughter of Leo Daughtry, a longtime figure in North Carolina politics in the state House and Senate who now sits on the UNC Board of Governors.

Knott is running second. The prosecutor had made a strong showing in his first run for office. He grew up in Raleigh, resigned his position to run for this seat and his years working with law enforcement make him qualified to address crime and immigration issues.

The Democrats aren't holding a primary for the 13th congressional district. Their candidate, Frank Pierce, is already chosen. The incumbent, Democrat Wiley Nickel did not run for reelection in this district.

Steven Greene, a political science professor at North Carolina State University, said he thinks the winner will come down to name recognition.

Democrat Wiley Nickel held the seat before the maps were redrawn, but he is not running for reelection. The Democratic primary election was canceled, and Frank Pierce will run in the general election for the Democrats in November.