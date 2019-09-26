Former Blue Cross CEO says he was 'tried and convicted' in the media for DWI

Former Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina President and CEO Patrick Conway responded to his ousting through a series of tweets Thursday morning.

Wednesday night, Conway resigned in light of mounting pressure after being charged with DWI and child abuse in June.

Conway's statement ranged from apologizing to his family to scolding the media for having been "tried and convicted" to recognizing a serious problem with alcohol. Conway said he's been sober for more than 90 days and is in "best mental health of my life."





Conway tweeted there was "some misinformation" and that there was information he had never seen before Tuesday in regards to earlier reports about his arrest.

In June, Conway allegedly swerved out of his lane on Interstate 85 and crashed into the back of a truck. His daughters were in the vehicle with him at the time of the crash. Nobody was injured in the crash.

State Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey called for Conway to resign. The Blue Cross NC Board of Trustees stated Conway's actions 'fell short' of the health insurance company's standards.

In Conway's place, the Chief Operating Officer, Gerald Petkau, will act as the interim CEO immediately.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncduiinsurancebcbsdui crashdwidwi with child
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville officer fired; allegedly sent unseemly messages to rape victims
Drought conditions expand across most of North Carolina
First look inside Raleigh's new Wegmans store
NC's first vaping-related death reported in Greensboro
Day 2: Cary man on trial for killing girlfriend, mother in 2015
Acting intel boss testifies as whistleblower complaint in Trump probe released
Report: Uber allowed drivers accused of crimes to keep working
Show More
Wake Co. mom under investigation after video shows baby in hot car
Teen dies after fight with classmates at middle school
FedEx, NYPD impersonators tie up, rob Brooklyn family, police say
Fayetteville wheelchair athlete raises money to buy new wheelchair
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Thursday, Sept. 26
More TOP STORIES News