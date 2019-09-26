Former Blue Cross CEO says he was 'tried and convicted' in the media for DWI

Wednesday night, Conway resigned in light of mounting pressure after being charged with DWI and child abuse in June.
Conway's statement ranged from apologizing to his family to scolding the media for having been "tried and convicted" to recognizing a serious problem with alcohol. Conway said he's been sober for more than 90 days and is in "best mental health of my life."
Following is my statement on yesterday "Throughout my life, I have been dedicated to one thing: helping people live longer, happier and better lives through access to affordable healthcare. Today, I am ashamed, embarrassed and sorry about my actions on June 22nd. I am ..— Patrick Conway (@PatrickConwayMD) September 26, 2019
especially sorry for the pain I have caused my family, friends and colleagues. I have never had an incident like this before and it is not consistent with who I am as a father, husband and community member. Following the incident, I immediately disclosed what happened to the Blue— Patrick Conway (@PatrickConwayMD) September 26, 2019
Most importantly, I acknowledged a disorder and serious problem with alcohol, voluntarily sought treatment, & have been sober for over 90 days & in the best mental health of my life. Anyone seeking substance use treatment & recovery should be celebrated. Not judged and punished.— Patrick Conway (@PatrickConwayMD) September 26, 2019
Conway tweeted there was "some misinformation" and that there was information he had never seen before Tuesday in regards to earlier reports about his arrest.
In June, Conway allegedly swerved out of his lane on Interstate 85 and crashed into the back of a truck. His daughters were in the vehicle with him at the time of the crash. Nobody was injured in the crash.
State Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey called for Conway to resign. The Blue Cross NC Board of Trustees stated Conway's actions 'fell short' of the health insurance company's standards.
In Conway's place, the Chief Operating Officer, Gerald Petkau, will act as the interim CEO immediately.