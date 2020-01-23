Former Cary doctor shot, killed by Uber driver in South Carolina

JOHN ISLAND, S.C. (WTVD) -- A doctor who used to live in the Raleigh area and practice medicine in Cary was shot and killed by an Uber driver in South Carolina late Tuesday night.

Charleston Police said the Uber driver shot 51-year-old Geoffrey Seidel after an altercation inside the driver's car just before midnight in a Food Lion parking lot, WCIV reports.

Seidel, a former obstetrician-gynecologist, was found dead in the back seat of the Uber driver's car.

Uber confirmed the driver provided service for the company and issued an email statement:

"Our thoughts are with those impacted by this incident, and we will work with law enforcement to assist with their investigation."

Police have not disclosed details about what led up to the shooting or whose gun was used.

Tod Seidel, Geoffrey's brother, told WCIV that Geoffrey had been staying on Johns Island for the past year.

"(Geoffrey) would never have been armed," he said. "It would be the first time in his entire life that he's ever held a gun... Ever... If he had one on him, (it would be the) biggest shock ever."

The Charleston Police Department is investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carywake countysouth carolinauberdoctorswake county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Troubleshooter helps daycare owner get back $6,100 state owed her
DHA extends hotel stays for weary McDougald Terrace residents
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
WCPSS defends lunch table cleaning method as petition resurfaces
NC preacher charged with over 100 counts of child sex crimes
3 animals get to live after truck headed to slaughterhouse crashes
20 years ago, a whopping 20 inches of snow blanketed Raleigh
Show More
Longtime PBS anchor Jim Lehrer dead at 85
6 more flu deaths reported in NC
Cold stuns turtles, causing them to wash ashore in NC
VIDEO: Men with gun try to follow woman into home
Veterans job fair being held at Carter-Finley Stadium
More TOP STORIES News