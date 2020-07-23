NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former UNCW professor was found dead in his New Hanover County home on Thursday, according to ABC-affiliate WWAY.
Mike Adams, who taught sociology and criminology at the university, retired early after backlash from a racially charged social media post in which he called Gov. Roy Cooper "Massa Cooper."
Adams was slated to retire August 1 and would receive a $504,702 settlement for lost salary and lost retirement benefits.
In late May, Adams tweeted that he dined with six men at a six-seat table and "felt like a free man who was not living in the slave state of North Carolina." He then wrote: "Massa Cooper, let my people go!" He announced his retirement in June after a petition calling for his firing received more than 60,000 signatures.
The New Hanover Sheriff's Office told WWAY that Adams' death is being investigated at this time.
The footage used in this article is archived footage, stay tuned for an updated video.
Former UNCW professor who retired early following racist social media post found dead in North Carolina home
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News