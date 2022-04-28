Fort Bragg Fair returns after two-year hiatus

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a two-year hiatus, the Fort Bragg Fair has returned to the parade grounds on post.Rides, games, and plenty of food help celebrate the beautiful spring season.For many on Fort Bragg, this is the first time visiting the fair. For people who live in Fayetteville, it's a welcome return to bringing the city and military community together."You know, so much has happened in the past few years and now to have the community and city and military together is important, and this event is helping bring us together," said Shamira Butler, a Fayetteville resident.The fair began Wednesday and runs through May 8. It is open to the public as well as military personnel.