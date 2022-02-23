'I have faith, I try to stay positive': Fort Bragg wives cope with latest military deployment

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Military spouses from Fort Bragg understand communication during deployments can be challenging and limited, especially if their partner can't use their personal phone."If you don't hear anything from them that's usually a good thing and that's what I learned being a military spouse for the last few years," said Paige Powell.For Paige Powell no news is good news. She's a barista at a coffeehouse in downtown Fayetteville.Her husband, Fort Bragg Solider Amonte Miller is deployed thousands of miles away in Poland to assist military operations during the growing Russian/Ukraine Crisis.Over the past two weeks, Paige receiving just three, five minute calls from her husband from random numbers."Mostly we just talk about how my day was. I don't want to ask him too much about it because I can't like know too much," Powell said. "It's a little hard. We've been going through it a bit ourselves."The couple still adjusting to the challenges of marriage after three years and two unpredictable deployments.The first Afghanistan and now Eastern Europe.Abbey Barker and Elly Quellar are military wives who know the struggle. Barker's partner is still on base at Fort Bragg for now."It's always in the back of your mind but I believe in my significant other and what he does," said Barker."Since I've been down that road a long time ago and with current friends I will say that I just pray for them because every day is something new," said Elly Quellar.Today businesses around town from Henley's Vintage Kitchen near Fayetteville State to Winter Bloom downtown, say so far they are seeing little impact from this latest deployment.The owner here telling me off camera they're prepared to pivot services, if necessary. But right now, business is booming with plans for an expansionThis coffee shop serving as a safe space for military wives to connect, and where Paige can take her mind off what's happening with her husband overseas."I have faith though. I try to stay positive. I was not in a good place when he was deployed before. But I'm in a better place now," said Powell.